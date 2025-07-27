Where Rashawn Slater's contract extension with Chargers ranks among highest-paid OL
Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater is going to have a few more bucks in his bank account.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Slater and the Chargers have agreed on a four-year, $114 million contract that includes $92 million guaranteed.
The deal comes as Slater prepares to play the final year of his rookie contract.
According to Over the Cap, the $28.5 million annual average of Slater's new contract makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the sport. The $92 million guaranteed also ranks tops in the league.
However, Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs still holds the title of the highest-paid offensive lineman based on total value at $140.6 million.
Slater comes in at third on that list, trailing Wirfs and New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas. Slater jumped Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions.
The extension is well-deserved for Slater, who has proven to be one of the best tackles in the NFL over his four-year career.
The former No. 13 overall pick has two Pro Bowls and one second-team All-Pro nod under his belt, the latter of which came in his rookie campaign.
Slater is coming off a season in which he gave up three sacks and 22 pressures in 903 snaps. Slater's 91.1 overall grade, 90.4 pass-blocking grade and 82.8 run-blocking grade were second, third and fifth among offensive tackles, respectively, per Pro Football Focus.
Now, it'll be interesting to see when Slater is able to return to practice.
He hasn't taken the practice field since July 18, with head coach Jim Harbaugh revealing Slater is "working through something minor," according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper.
Some have wondered if Slater's absence was related to his contract, but Harbaugh shot that notion down.
