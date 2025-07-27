Andre James finally makes some noise at Chargers training camp
Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Zion Johnson finally got some work at center in training camp.
But it’s Andre James who stole the show on Saturday.
Johnson, the former first-round pick, learned the center position this offseason but only just got a chance there during work in pads, finally getting a look over Bradley Bozeman and others.
And yet the big story coming out of the day was James getting some praise from Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
"Andre James is doing a really good job at center," Roman said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "He's doing a better job with the calls, running the offensive line as a new guy coming in," Roman said. "He was a little bit behind the other guys who have been in the system for a year, but also his presence and physicality, he does some good instinctual things, too."
James’ usage and Roman’s comments shine a light on the idea the free-agent addition needed some time to simply get acclimated. Now that he is, it’s off to the races.
One of the biggest criticisms of the Chargers’ offseason to date was the so-so handling of the interior. The team added Mekhi Becton in a big splash, but looked content to just start Bozeman and Johnson again in 2025.
While James wasn’t the biggest signing and was available for a reason, a new face getting in the mix will at least produce competition and give the Chargers more options.
