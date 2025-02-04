Chargers cap space update and what a Myles Garrett trade might cost
The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in the middle of trade speculation buzz that no one might have expected in the first full week of February.
On Monday, Cleveland Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett announced that he has requested a trade from the franchise.
Immediately, Chargers fans were putting together what they think it will take to bring Garrett to Los Angeles. However, what would be the actual cost of bringing in the future Hall of Famer?
Eric Edholm of NFL.com reports that Garrett's salary cap hit for the next two seasons will be $19.7 million in 2025 and $20.4 million in 2026.
Add on that Garrett is due a $5 million roster bonus on March 16th, and Garrett's services will become a financial strain. Then, tack on what it might cost to get Garrett an inevitable extension.
As of now, the Chargers have roughly $65 million in free cap space.
However, the strain is worth it to bring in a talent like Garrett. The Browns star is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and getting the opportunity to add a talent like that doesn't come often.
Bringing in Garrett would all but spell the end for Khalil Mack's time with the Chargers, as Mack will command a big contract in free agency.
But, the team could be able to pull off keeping Joey Bosa to pair with Garrett for at least one more season. The decision to add Garrett won't be taken lightly; however, this will become a massive bidding war.
