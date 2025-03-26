ESPN has Chargers chasing two AFC West rivals in free agency rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers' GM Joe Hortiz and HC Jim Harbaugh knew they had some holes to fill as they entered free agency. After what many considered a slow start, they appeared to have rebounded with some key signings of late.
Citing the valuable retention of Charger players Elijiah Molden and Khalil Mack as well as the additions of ex-Eagles OL Mekhi Becton and ex-Steeler RB Najee Harris, ESPN's Ben Solak slotted the Charger in at a decent No. 11 in his recently released ranking of all 32 NFL team's free agency performance. He was particularly complimentary of the attention the offensive line was given, especially given Harbaugh's desire to run the ball.
"Becton wasn't a perfect fit for every team -- he had an accordingly quieter market than other interior offensive linemen -- but he's an excellent fit for the Chargers' rushing attack, " Solak wrote, "They were smart to re-sign Bradley Bozeman...and then leaped at the opportunity to improve at the spot when [ex-Raider Andre] James hit the open market... The interior of the Chargers' line, which was a quiet weakness for the team last season, got the treatment it needed."
Solak was less enthused with moves made at the wide receiver position, writing, "... Losing Joshua Palmer to add Mike Williams is a downgrade at a position that needed to be upgraded... If McConkey misses even a single game, this passing game is up a creek without a paddle."
By comparison, two of three AFC West rivals fared better with Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders hitting No. 8 for Solak and the Denver Broncos leading the division at No. 7. The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off the Super Bowl loss, were way back at No. 21 overall.
As Harbaugh looks to improve on his impressive first year -- one that saw him take the 5-12 team he inherited to a 11-6 playoff team -- he and Hortiz will no doubt continue to trust the process. With a ton of cap space still left, however, they need to make some strong moves before and during the draft if they want to surpass the Broncos, Chiefs and Raiders -- both in roster and record.
