Charger Report

ESPN has Chargers chasing two AFC West rivals in free agency rankings

As the race for the AFC West continues to heat up, the Los Angeles Chargers are on the tails of two division rivals after an ESPN ranking of free agency results.

Brian Letscher

Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz (left) and coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference at The Bolt.
Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz (left) and coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers' GM Joe Hortiz and HC Jim Harbaugh knew they had some holes to fill as they entered free agency. After what many considered a slow start, they appeared to have rebounded with some key signings of late.

Citing the valuable retention of Charger players Elijiah Molden and Khalil Mack as well as the additions of ex-Eagles OL Mekhi Becton and ex-Steeler RB Najee Harris, ESPN's Ben Solak slotted the Charger in at a decent No. 11 in his recently released ranking of all 32 NFL team's free agency performance. He was particularly complimentary of the attention the offensive line was given, especially given Harbaugh's desire to run the ball.

Mekhi Becton
Feb 9, 2025; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Becton wasn't a perfect fit for every team -- he had an accordingly quieter market than other interior offensive linemen -- but he's an excellent fit for the Chargers' rushing attack, " Solak wrote, "They were smart to re-sign Bradley Bozeman...and then leaped at the opportunity to improve at the spot when [ex-Raider Andre] James hit the open market... The interior of the Chargers' line, which was a quiet weakness for the team last season, got the treatment it needed."

Solak was less enthused with moves made at the wide receiver position, writing, "... Losing Joshua Palmer to add Mike Williams is a downgrade at a position that needed to be upgraded... If McConkey misses even a single game, this passing game is up a creek without a paddle."

Justin Herbert
Jan 11, 2025; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes during the second quarter against the Houston Texans. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

By comparison, two of three AFC West rivals fared better with Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders hitting No. 8 for Solak and the Denver Broncos leading the division at No. 7. The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off the Super Bowl loss, were way back at No. 21 overall.

Pete Carroll
Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at press conference. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As Harbaugh looks to improve on his impressive first year -- one that saw him take the 5-12 team he inherited to a 11-6 playoff team -- he and Hortiz will no doubt continue to trust the process. With a ton of cap space still left, however, they need to make some strong moves before and during the draft if they want to surpass the Broncos, Chiefs and Raiders -- both in roster and record.

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Former NFL GM predicts Chargers' Harbaugh drafts 11-TD playmaker in recent mock draft

Jim Harbaugh's heart just fine as Chargers' head man pumps up Anaheim Ducks

Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll: A longtime beef set to explode in the showdown for the AFC West

Chargers predicted to steal All-American Harbaugh recruit in massive draft day trade

Chargers predicted to draft explosive All-American, perfect for Jim Harbaugh's plan

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News