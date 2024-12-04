Joe Hortiz's first draft class has Chargers dominating rookie rankings
On top of the Los Angeles Chargers being 8-4 and in prime position to reach the postseason, members of their rookie class have stepped up in a major way.
Joe Hortiz's first draft as general manager couldn't have gone better, as all of his picks have produced in some form. Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus ranked the best NFL rookies following Week 13, with three Chargers cracking the list. First up was Tarheeb Still, coming in at No.4.
"Still vaults up the list this week thanks to a monster game as the Chargers took down the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Sunday," McGuinness wrote. "He has earned an 83.7 PFF coverage grade and has recorded three interceptions and four pass breakups."
Following Still was Ladd McConkey, who had 117 yards against the Falcons on Sunday. McConkey came in at No.9: "McConkey produced his third 100-yard game in his past six appearances on Sunday, averaging 4.68 yards per route run as the Chargers leading receiver on the day. He and Justin Herbert have built a good connection early in his career."
Last but certainly not least was Joe Alt, the Chargers' first round pick from this year. Alt was ranked No.11 following this week's slate of games: "The third Chargers rookie to rank inside the top 15 in PFF grade so far this season, Alt continues to impress at right tackle for Los Angeles. He has earned PFF grades above 75.0 both in pass protection and as a run-blocker through the first 13 weeks of the season."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
DJ Chark is turning into a huge bust for the Chargers
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh accused of breaking Ohio State’s Ryan Day
Chargers urged to use Gus Edwards and Kimani Vidal more
Skip Bayless starts the Jim Harbaugh Coach of the Year campaign