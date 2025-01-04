Chargers coaches love how NFL helped them out with NFL playoffs schedule
The Los Angeles Chargers were on the receiving end of a huge favor from the NFL’s scheduling decisions going into Week 18 and the playoffs.
There, the NFL slapped an encounter between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in a Saturday night primetime slot while keeping the Chargers’ road game against the Las Vegas Raiders at a 4:25 ET kickoff on Sunday afternoon.
When looking at the NFL playoff bracket, the Chargers will now know whether they can move up to the No. 5 seed in the AFC if the Steelers beat the Bengals.
And Chargers coaches love the small favor provided to them by the NFL. Speaking with reporters before Week 18, Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the following: "It's an unbelievable setup in my mind at least, that we can have that information ahead of time."
The Chargers, spearheaded by head coach Jim Harbaugh, have not committed to resting or playing starters. Harbaugh agreed with Bill Belichick on the topic during a recent interview, but Saturday night’s game could influence much about the decision.
In other words, plenty of Chargers coaches and players will be watching just as intently as fans on Saturday night.
