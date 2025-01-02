Chargers' Rashawn Slater is going to the Pro Bowl -- but NFL botched reveal
Elite Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is going back to the Pro Bowl again, as expected.
While predictable, this time, there’s a wrinkle—the NFL misspelled Slater’s name in the official announcement of the Pro Bowl rosters.
In the announcement, a “Rayshawn Slater” gets the nod as the top offensive tackle in the AFC.
It’s a funny note and nothing more, but it does sort of speak to how overlooked Slater is at times. This year, the former All-Pro has permitted just 22 total pressures while earning a 91.1 PFF grade, putting clamps on the likes of Maxx Crosby, Nik Bonitto and others on a weekly basis.
The fact Slater is this overlooked, yet expected to be elite, is nothing short of a good thing for the Chargers—as is the fact they seemed to nail a similar player on the opposite edge of the line with rookie Joe Alt this year.
Slater’s latest big performance came in a contract year ahead of an offseason where the Chargers project to have roughly $74 million in free cap space before any other cost-saving measures, so expect a massive deal soon enough.
The Athletic’s Daniel Popper was one of many to note the typo:
