Bizarre Jim Harbaugh competition is taking place on January 10th
The Los Angeles Chargers look nothing like the team that finished 5-12 last season. This season, the Chargers are 10-6 and have a chance to finish with 11 wins after a Week 18 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
It takes an entire team to right the ship, but it's no secret who the man is behind the quick turnaround. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has completely shifted the culture in Los Angeles.
So much so that it seems the fan base is fully behind the former college football national champion coach. Fans are holding a strange contest celebrating Harbaugh. It is a contest you must see to believe.
The official Twitter/X account of the Chargers posted a flyer about a Harbaugh look alike competition taking place on January 10th.
No, your eyes are not deceiving you; a Harbaugh look-alike contest is taking place, and something tells me the best of the Chargers nation will be there.
Unfortunately for John Harbaugh, one would have to assume he is not allowed to compete in the contest. However, we truly can't wait to see the winner of this competition.
