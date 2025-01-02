Chargers seek J.K. Dobbins injury insurance with Clemson star in mock draft
J.K. Dobbins has the chance to do something he's never done before in his first year with the Los Angeles Chargers. Dobbins is on the cusp of reaching 1,000 yards in a single season, as he's currently at 842 with one regular season game left.
Dobbins would've easily hit the mark this season if he didn't miss four games with a knee injury. Unfortunately, that's been the story of his career thus far, as injuries have altered the trajectory of Dobbins' true potential. While he's now healthy and prepared to help the Chargers in their playoff run, they have to be considering an insurance option for next year and beyond.
Dobbins is an upcoming free agent and the Chargers could very well re-sign him, but they'll need to make sure they have viable depth behind him. That's why Bleacher Report predicts that Los Angeles will draft Phil Mafah from Clemson.
"Depending on Dobbins' health is not a wise gamble, so the Chargers are going to have to continue searching for the right back to make the offense work. Phil Mafah is not at the top of the draft board, but he could be an interesting fit for the Chargers. At 6'1", 230 pounds he's a bigger back and has been Clemson's between-the-tackles runner throughout his career."
In four years at Clemson, Mafah rushed for 2,887 yards and 28 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per rush. A larger, more durable ball carrier seems ideal for the Chargers in 2025.
