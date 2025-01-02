Should Chargers go after recently cut former All-Pro before playoffs?
The Los Angeles Chargers have battled a seemingly endless wave of injuries at safety and to the overall defensive back room this season.
That makes it interesting, then, that a former All-Pro safety like Jamal Adams just became available ahead of the season finale and playoffs.
The Detroit Lions just cut Adams from the practice squad right around the same time the Chargers just lost another defensive back for the year to injury. A former sixth-overall pick, Adams is now 29, and injuries limited him to nine games in 2023 before just three games this year in Tennessee before getting released in October.
Despite the journey for Adams, playoff teams might be interested. This is especially the case for a Chargers team that has played or rostered Elijah Molden, Alohi Gilman, Marcus Maye, Tony Jefferson and Eddie Jackson at safety this year, to name a few.
In the interests of keeping Derwin James near the line of scrimmage in the slot, the Chargers project to keep looking at available names, Adams included. Overall, they’ll keep doing due diligence for roster depth, even if it’s practice squad slots into the playoffs.
When it comes to Adams, though, the fact an already-thin team at the spot such as the Lions let him walk might say plenty.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Should Chargers add Ezekiel Elliott after RB's release from Cowboys?
Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey a surprise addition on injury report
Gus Edwards injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers RB for Week 18
Chargers' free agent target would be perfect Jim Harbaugh culture fit
Pat McAfee delivers five star gift to Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh offers Chargers injury updates before Week 18 vs. Raiders