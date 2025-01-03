Chargers with NFL contract incentives at stake in Week 18
Some Los Angeles Chargers players have huge contract incentives bonuses at stake in the Week 18 season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.
As explained by Spotrac, running back J.K. Dobbins can bump his incentive bonus this year to $450,000 if he can rush for another 58 yards. His 842 on the season so far already earned him $300,000.
Cornerback Krisitan Fulton can earn $125,000 if he secures his second interception of the season, too.
Then there is edge rusher Bud Dupree, who can earn a $250,000 bonus if he can grab his seventh sack of the year.
Dobbins is the most notable here and just made his big return from injury last week. The Gus Edwards injury elsewhere in the backfield could mean he gets enough work to guarantee he gets those necessary 58 yards.
Then again, Jim Harbaugh could always choose to rest starters, depending on what happens elsewhere in the playoff scenarios over the weekend.
