NFL flex scheduling just did Chargers huge playoff favor
The Los Angeles Chargers got a slight assist from the NFL’s flex scheduling ahead of Week 18 and the playoffs.
With the way the NFL organized the Week 18 schedule, the Chargers will know on Saturday night whether they have a chance to climb up to the No. 5 spot in the playoff bracket.
If the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Saturday night 8 p.m. ET slot, the Chargers will be able to move up to the fifth seed if they can overcome the Las Vegas Raiders during their Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET slot.
But if the Steelers beat the Bengals the day prior, the Chargers could also opt to rest some starters or limit snaps against the Raiders, as the sixth seed would be secured. The difference between the fifth and sixth seed for the Chargers would mean playing the Texans or Ravens in Round 1.
A scenario like this – play starters to earn a fifth seed or rest for the playoffs – isn’t often available to teams. There’s no terrible outcome for the Chargers, either, as resting starters could be beneficial if they have to turn around and play on a short week if the NFL puts them in a Saturday wild card game.
At this point, no matter what unfolds, Chargers fans will trust what Jim Harbaugh decides, given the success of his “rebuilding” year so far.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Derius Davis, not DJ Chark, steps up for Chargers' offense
Chargers WR spotted in walking boot after win over Patriots
Chargers hailed for seeking culture over play-caller with Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh stands alone in NFL history after urging Chargers to playoffs
Chargers' 2025 schedule, list of opponents gets an update
Jim Harbaugh's working his magic again, this time on Chargers