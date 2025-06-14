Chargers coaches make Quentin Johnston sound like a guy about to prove doubters wrong
It's been a rollercoaster two years for Quentin Johnston. Since being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, Johnston has, so far, failed to live up to the hype. His rookie season was rough, as drops plagued him throughout the year. Johnston would end 2023 with just 431 yards and two touchdowns, a major letdown from what many had expected to be a stellar season.
2024 was somewhat better, as Johnston put up 711 yards and led the Chargers with eight touchdown catches. However, drops and inconsistency came up way too many times. The emergence of then-rookie Ladd McConkey also pushed Johnston out of the spotlight.
Heading into his third year, Johnston isn't being talked about due to McConkey and the team drafting Tre Harris in the second round. However, could this be a blessing in disguise? Johnston is still just 24 years old and shouldn't be given up on just yet, but with two other major options in the receiver room now, he could focus on being a second or third option.
Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman sung Johnston's praises from the spring, as he's answered the call every time Justin Herbert targeted him.
If Johnston can clean up the drops and become a consistent contributor, there's seriously no limit for how good this Chargers offense can be in 2025 and beyond. Hopefully Johnston can finally put it all together.
