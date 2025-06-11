Chargers rookie, fan favorite quickly developing a connect with Justin Herbert
Whether Los Angeles Chargers rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden can have an instant impact in Justin Herbert’s offense has been the subject of much debate amongst fans.
Gadsden, though? He’s starting to take the debate over in early June.
As explained by Eric Smith of the Chargers’ official website, Gadsden had one of the highlight plays on the first day of mandatory minicamp work:
“He showed that on a second-and-10 play when he ran a wheel route and Herbert hit him for a 20-plus yard gain. That could be a glimpse of how the 2025 fifth-round pick is used as a rookie this season.”
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh gives Michigan wrestler who hasn't played since high school a shot
Considering the Chargers didn’t draft Gadsden until the fifth round, it seemed inevitable he’d have a smaller role as a rookie while he developed.
After all, the Chargers retained Will Dissly this offseason and added another similar veteran with Tyler Conklin in free agency.
But Gadsden simply isn’t going to be denied as a first-year player if the connections he’s making with Herbert and other quarterbacks now translate to the field during summer training camp, then the preseason.
RELATED: Najee Harris was Chargers' backup plan after J.K. Dobbins 'passed' on offer, per report
At best, perhaps Gadsden only sees a small percentage of snaps with specific usage, such as in the red zone or when they need a big play down the field. But the struggles of the wideout group could leave an opening for a target at tight end to step in as a field-stretching presence, perhaps even from the slot.
While early, it sure doesn’t hurt for fans to see Gadsden already connecting with Herbert.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh sends strong message to old San Diego fans
Chargers UDFA player to watch during minicamp earns a spotlight
Chargers' potential trade pursuit of star WR takes interesting turn
Chargers' Greg Roman predicts Joe Alt will be an All-Pro in Year 2
Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins signs with Denver Broncos in free agency