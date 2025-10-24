Mekhi Becton injury headlines winners and losers from Chargers' beatdown of Vikings
Thursday night football featured the Los Angeles Chargers in their "Super Chargers" uniform as they hosted the Minnesota Vikings. They lived up to the name in a one-sided contest, which ended with a 37-10 win for the home team.
This game was a perfect example of complementary football with both sides playing well. The offense was able to move the ball on the ground as well as through the air, while the defense allowed just 130 passing yards and 34 rushing.
There was no shortage of standouts in this one, but we'll identify three winners and two losers from their fifth win of the season.
Winner: Justin Eboigbe, Defensive End
Carson Wentz never had time to throw in this one, finishing 15-of-27 for 144 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked five times, with Justin Eboigbe leading the way with two, which was the first time in his career that he had multiple sacks in the same game.
A fourth-round pick out of Alabama in 2024, Eboigbe had just two tackles as a rookie. This year, he's already registered 18 tackles and four sacks.
Loser: Quentin Johnston, Wide Receiver
Looking at the box score, you might think Quentin Johnston didn't play on Thursday, but that wasn't the case. He played in roughly half the snaps, but Justin Herbert never threw a pass his way.
It was the first time this season that Johnston didn't catch a pass, and it must have been frustrating after his hot start to the season.
Winner: Kimani Vidal, Running Back
With Omarion Hampton out, Kimani Vidal has now racked up more than 100 yards in two games. After a breakout in Week 6 where he ripped off 124 yards, Vidal was shut down against Indianapolis in Week 7.
He responded well by picking up 117 yards and scoring a touchdown against Minnesota. For the season, Vidal now has 279 yards and is averaging 5.2 per attempt.
Loser: Mekhi Becton, Guard
Injuries continue to be an issue for the Chargers, especially on the offensive line. One player who seemingly deals with some nagging issue nearly every week is Mekhi Becton. While he's missed just one game, he's also been taken out of multiple contests.
That was the case again on Thursday as Becton was dealing with an ankle injury and had to be taken out of the game.
Winner: Oronde Gadsden II, Tight End
The Chargers believed they found a gem in the fifth round when they selected Oronde Gadsden out of Syracuse, and they're being proven correct. Gadsden had 164 yards and a touchdown last week during the loss to the Colts and picked up where he left off.
This week, he hauled in all five passes thrown his way, recording 77 yards and a touchdown. On the season, he now has 27 catches for 385 yards with two touchdowns, giving them a legit receiving threat at the tight end spot.
