Former Cowboys first round pick is nearing end of journey with franchise
In just a few hours, the Dallas Cowboys will look to win their second straight game of the season against the Carolina Panthers.
The Cowboys recently announced the inactives for the game, which officially showed the team will be without some key players in their game against the Panthers.
However, the inactive list also shows that former first-round pick Mazi Smith may soon find himself looking for another home.
The Cowboys went with 2025 seventh-round pick Jay Toia over Smith for today's game. It's a move that clearly tells you where the coaching staff sees Smith at this point in his career.
At the end of last season, it felt like Smith showed some things that may have indicated that he would find his place on the roster this season. Unfortunately, that has yet to be seen this season.
Smith has appeared in just three games this year, but according to Pro Football Focus, his performances haven't been what you expect from a first-round talent.
PFF has given Smith a run defense grade of 36.2, which puts him at 174th out of 186 defensive tackles in the league.
The writing is on the wall. Smith will certainly not be on this roster next season with his current trajectory, and he may not even last this season in Dallas.
