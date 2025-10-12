Cowboys Country

Former Cowboys first round pick is nearing end of journey with franchise

A former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick once again sees themselves on the outside looking in after the inactive list was announced for Week 6.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In just a few hours, the Dallas Cowboys will look to win their second straight game of the season against the Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys recently announced the inactives for the game, which officially showed the team will be without some key players in their game against the Panthers.

However, the inactive list also shows that former first-round pick Mazi Smith may soon find himself looking for another home.

The Cowboys went with 2025 seventh-round pick Jay Toia over Smith for today's game. It's a move that clearly tells you where the coaching staff sees Smith at this point in his career.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

At the end of last season, it felt like Smith showed some things that may have indicated that he would find his place on the roster this season. Unfortunately, that has yet to be seen this season.

Smith has appeared in just three games this year, but according to Pro Football Focus, his performances haven't been what you expect from a first-round talent.

PFF has given Smith a run defense grade of 36.2, which puts him at 174th out of 186 defensive tackles in the league.

The writing is on the wall. Smith will certainly not be on this roster next season with his current trajectory, and he may not even last this season in Dallas.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young looks to pass as Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young looks to pass as Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

