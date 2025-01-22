Chargers mock draft nets Justin Herbert elite WR -- but will he actually be there?
The Los Angeles Chargers have to hope the 2025 NFL draft is as successful as the first Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz effort from last year when they unearthed Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey, to name a few of the success stories there.
Adding talent to the trenches on both sides of the ball seems likely, as does peppering the offense around Justin Herbert with new weapons.
RELATED: NFL execs predicting Chargers to make blockbuster WR trade
The first mock draft of the year from Mel Kiper Jr. gets Herbert a shiny new weapon. And so does the latest from Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick, who has them sticking at No. 22 and taking Texas wideout Matthew Golden.
“One of the biggest risers in the 2025 class, Golden is lightning in a bottle. At 6'0", 200 pounds, Golden has the size, speed and run-after-catch ability to consistently hit big plays—he had gains of 20-plus yards in 15 of the Longhorns’ 16 games this season en route to a 58-catch, 987-yard, nine-touchdown season. The Chargers’ passing game revolved around rookie receiver Ladd McConkey in 2024, and while McConkey was brilliant, Los Angeles needs to give quarterback Justin Herbert more weapons. Golden would be a good start.”
One problem – Golden might not be on the board at No. 22. ESPN’s Field Yates put it best when Golden announced he’s leaving school early: “I’m not sure any player boosted his stock more in the final month of his season than Matthew Golden.”
Golden might end up being the fastest riser in the draft by the time teams start walking to the podium. He’s an elite, fluid route-runner already who is sure to test well and just popped off for 987 yards and nine scores on an average of 17 yards per catch.
Yes, pairing Golden’s skill set with Ladd McConkey would likely open up the offense in a hurry, especially if the Chargers spend cash in free agency on a tight end and interior offensive line for Herbert.
But projecting standard draft-risers as usual, the Chargers might end up needing to consider a trade up by draft day if they want to make this happen – just like they did with McConkey.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
