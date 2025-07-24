Chargers LB has 'bag of chips' on shoulder heading into 2025 season
The Los Angeles Chargers are just a week away from their first preseason game as they take on the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game next Thursday.
The preseason is a time for players who may be fighting for a job, and it is also a time for young prospects to take that next leap in their careers.
Third-year linebacker Daiyan Henley is looking to be one of those prospects who takes the leap in 2025. On Wednesday, Henley delivered one of the best lines of training camp when speaking to the media.
Henley told the media that he has always been the type of player who has to prove himself on the field. The former third-round pick stated he had a bag of chips on his shoulder as he prepares for the new season.
One chip on the shoulder is usually enough to get the point across; however, if Henley has a bag of chips that he's dealing with, then he for sure wants to get his point across on how important this season is to his career.
Henley had a breakout sophomore season for the Chargers. The former Washington State star finished the 2024 season with 147 tackles, seven of those being for a loss. This could be the season Henley cements himself in the Chargers defense.
