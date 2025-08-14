Charger Report

Chargers make decision on ailing QB Trey Lance's playing time vs. Rams

Despite missing practice time this week with a brace on his throwing hand, Chargers' quarterback Trey Lance is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.

Richie Whitt

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) carries the ball against New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley (29) and linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Despite not taking part in team reps at practice this week, Los Angeles Chargers' surging quarterback Trey Lance is expected to play Saturday against the Rams.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that Lance would see playing time, despite the missed time this week while wearing a brace on his right (throwing) hand. Along with the rest of the offensive starters, quarterback Justin Herbert will start the game. Veteran backup Taylor Heinicke, whom Lance is pushing for the No. 2 job, is also expected to get some snaps.

Herbert will appear in a preseason game for the first time of his six-year career. The Chargers kick-off against the Rams at 4 p.m. Saturday at SoFi Stadium.

Chargers' offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters that Lance's lack of participation on Tuesday was not about an injury, but more so trying to get more reps for Herbert. Lance has outplayed Heinicke during camp and L.A.'s two preseason games, heating up the competition.

The Chargers could ultimately decide to not keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, and place Lance on the practice squad. The former No. 3 overall draft pick has drawn rave reviews this preseason, not turning the ball and using his legs to make big plays.

Lance certainly hasn't been dynamic in the passing game in the Chargers' two preseason games, averaging only 6.0 and 3.9 yards per attempt. But most importantly he has protected the ball, not committing a turnover in the victories over the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.

Trey Lance
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images / Jon Endow-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
