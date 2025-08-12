Chargers' hyped rookie losing spot in rotation to former UDFA
The Los Angeles Chargers' edge rusher room is set for the most part. They were able to retain veteran Khalil Mack on a one-year deal, preventing him from hitting the open market as one of the top available free agents. They did part ways with former first-round pick Joey Bosa, who ended up signing with the Buffalo Bills.
To round out the main rotation, the Bolts will be relying on Tuli Tuipulotu (8.5 sacks in 2024) and Bud Dupree (6 sacks in 2024) as the top three options. Who can emerge as the fourth Chargers' pass rusher? It was supposed to be rookie fourth-round pick Kyle Kennard, who had a breakout season at South Carolina last year with 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss.
It may not be so certain that Kennard gets that spot now, as Daniel Popper of the Athletic reported that former undrafted free agent Caleb Murphy has been taking those snaps throughout the summer.
"Murphy has been working on the Chargers’ core-four special teams units throughout camp and the preseason. He has made plays on special teams in each of the first two preseason games. He assisted a tackle that led to a forced fumble on the opening kickoff of the Hall of Fame Game. Murphy added a tackle Sunday in punt coverage. His capabilities in this phase were already pushing him toward the 53-man roster, as coordinator Ryan Ficken looks for reliable pieces."
In the Chargers' win against the Saints on Sunday, Murphy showed what he could do on the defensive side of the ball. Murphy racked up two sacks on the day, making a huge push for a roster spot. "Murphy is poised not just to make the 53-man but has a chance to jump Kennard on the depth chart and be the fourth edge rusher behind Mack, Tuipulotu and Dupree," Popper wrote.
Murphy, who hasn't recorded a sack in the regular season during his three years in the league, may have the opportunity for more playing time in 2025 after a stellar summer.
