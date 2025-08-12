Charger Report

Chargers seeing unexpected former UDFA claim defensive starting role

The Los Angeles Chargers may have been counting on a rookie to help with the pass rush this season, but it's a former UDFA who is stealing the show.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Caleb Murphy during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Caleb Murphy during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers will have their third preseason game of the season this Saturday when they meet the Los Angeles Rams.

As the weeks continue to tick down, the fight for roster spots continues to heat up. Another preseason game will give a few players that opportunity.

The Chargers have a wealth of depth when it comes to edge rush talent. However, there appears to be a fun battle brewing between rookie Kyle Kennard and former UDFA Caleb Murphy.

After the team's win over the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, Eric Smith of the official Chargers website highlighted the play of Murphy in his five takeaways from the game.

Murphy had a monster game that saw him record two sacks in the win over the Saints. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh said he was giving the former UDFA three sacks that should have been credited to him.

It's never a bad problem to have when you're dealing with too much talent in one position. Murphy pushing Kennard is only going to make them both better. A position that will be led by Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu could still use players like Kennard and Murphy to continue their rise up the ranks.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Caleb Murphy forces a fumble by New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Caleb Murphy forces a fumble by New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

