Former Chargers TE signs with Rams in free agency
One team's trash is another's ... backup tight end.
Less than a week after he was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers, McCallan Castles has been signed by their crosstown neighbors, the L.A. Rams. With a plethora of talent at the position led by free-agent acquisitions Will Dissly (Seattle Seahawks) and Tyler Conklin (New York Jets) and fifth-round rookie Oronde Gadsden II, the Chargers released Castles Aug. 6.
He signed with the Rams Monday afternoon.
Undrafted out of Tennessee in 2024, he originally signed with the Philadelphia Ealges and then with the Chargers last October, joining the practice squad and then re-signing a reserve/future contract in January.
The Rams need help at the position after losing Anthony Torres to an injury in their preseason opener. They waived Torres with an injury designation to make room for Castles on the roster.
Through two preseason games, Jim Harbaugh's team has already shown a tendency to target tight ends. Dissly caught a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game opener against the Detroit Lions and Gadsden had two catches for 15 yards in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints. Conklin has no catches this preseason on only one target.
