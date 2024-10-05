Pat Freiermuth reveals his thoughts on Derwin James hit
Safety Derwin James was suspended for the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 4 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth L.A.'s Week 3 loss.
As is the case with many of those calls these days, two of the world's best athletes collided head on and the defender couldn't get his head turned in time.
It appears as if Freiermuth sees things the same way.
Freiermuth was on James's appeal call with the NFL after James's fine and suspension were handed down, and said he didn't believe James's hit was dirty, according to ESPN's Pat McAfee.
The NFL is trying to protect its players from long-term brain trauma after years of brain research showed how dangerous the sport is. As a business, it's smart to protect your investment. However, the NFL isn't going about the process completely correctly.
Hits are to now be delivered to either the torso or below the waist. In theory, that sounds good. In reality, the execution hasn't gone and probably isn't going to go too well.
There are no more hip-drop tackles in the NFL this season after major injuries caused to stars like Baltimore Ravens All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews and Dallas Cowboys All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott, meaning the only way to wrap up down low is to wrap the legs.
The problem is, film shows that's an easy way for a high volume of tackles to be broken in a league that already favors offense. The issue with going for the torso is simple: it's seldom available.
If a ballcarrier and a defender are meeting head up, the ballcarrier is most likely lowering his shoulder and, if it's a big dude like Freiermuth, taking his torso out of the equation. The basic principle of the football trenches has always been "low man wins," and the NFL has now tried to bring it outside of the front seven.
James told reporters he doesn't plan on changing the way he plays, and he shouldn't. Not just because James isn't dirty but because there isn't much he can do. It's either injure himself trying to protect someone else, or end like Minkah Fitzpatrick last season.
The Chargers will have James back for their Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos.
