Chargers' breakout rookie starting to gain national attention in a hurry

One Los Angeles Chargers rookie from the 2025 draft class is starting to gain national attention in a hurry this offseason.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden attempts to catch the ball during organized team activities at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden attempts to catch the ball during organized team activities at The Bolt.
The Los Angeles Chargers will be putting a lot of faith in young talent this upcoming season when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.

The screams to add wide receivers this offseason did not go unnoticed as the team drafted Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith during the 2025 NFL Draft.

With their first pick in the draft, the Chargers added running back Omarion Hampton. The hope is that all of these players can become day one impacts. However, it is fifth-round pick Oronde Gadsden that is quickly going on everyone's radar.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently created a list of the top five rookies not drafted in the first round of the draft, and Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden landed first on the list.

RELATED: Chargers' top weapon already hurt, and this case is particularly concerning

"Despite being an excellent target at the collegiate level, the younger Gadsden fell to the fifth round before the Los Angeles Chargers selected him with the 165th overall pick. His plummet occurred due to a combination of not being much of an in-line option while also having previous injury concerns due to a season-ending Lisfranc injury during the 2023 campaign," wrote Sobleski about the rookie Chargers tight end.

The Chargers got an unexpected performance from Will Dissly this past season. However, the position could be up for grabs between Dissly, Gadsden, and Tyler Conklin, about who will earn the most reps for 2025.

Los Angeles Charger
A general overall aerial view of the Los Angeles Chargers headquarters and practice facility at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

