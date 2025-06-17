Chargers' trendy rookie clearly making huge impression on Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers have put together quite the rookie class this year, assembling a very impressive group of weapons ranging from running backs to pass-catchers.
While first-round halfback Omarion Hampton is the most high-profile name and wide receiver Tre Harris — who was selected in Round 2 — is viewed as possibly the most important player of the bunch, another first-year playmaker has been making significant waves: tight end Oronde Gadsden II.
The Chargers were able to land Gadsden in the fifth round of the NFL draft, which is mind-boggling considering the numbers he posted at Syracuse. The 6-foot-5 star hauled in 73 receptions for 934 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
Gadsden has already been flashing his brilliant talent in offseason workouts, and not only has his ability been on full display, but so has his work ethic.
This is surely making a major impression on Jim Harbaugh and the remainder of the coaching staff, and it makes it more likely that he could develop into a top option for quarterback Justin Herbert heading into the regular season.
Los Angeles was incredibly short on weapons last year, so many felt that the Chargers — who were armed with a ton of cap space — were going to make some major moves via free agency and trades. Instead, Los Angeles largely sat out when it came to the open market and decided to go all in on the draft, adding numerous playmakers — including Gadsden.
Will Dissly was the Chargers' No. 1 tight end in 2024, and while he is a decent depth piece, he is not exactly a true top guy. That's where Gadsden hopefully comes in, and perhaps his tireless work ethic will help him become that missing piece in LA.
