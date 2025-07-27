Chargers' Donte Jackson left recent training camp practice early
Los Angeles Chargers training camp has been a bit of a rocky ride for the cornerback spot so far.
Across the first week of camp, names like Cam Hart have struggled at times. Injuries and rest days have played a role in this, too, with Tarheeb Still, for example, missing Saturday’s practice.
Still wasn’t the only one, either. According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Donte Jackson “left the field early” on Saturday, leaving Cam Hart, undrafted Nikko Reed and Ja’Sir Taylor as the starters.
RELATED: UDFA makes strong case for Chargers roster spot after training camp pick-six
Not the end of the world, considering it’s only late July. But some consistency in the secondary would be a nice thing to have, especially when the defense hinges so many hopes on Still and Hart proving that last year wasn’t a rookie fluke that opposing offenses can exploit after a year of film study.
There are silver linings, though. Reed has started to really emerge as a final 53-man roster candidate after some strong showings, including multiple interceptions. Taylor is coming into his own, too, after being something of a question mark entering training camp.
RELATED: Quentin Johnston isn't only under-pressure WR dropping passes at Chargers training camp
Health provided, these things should sort themselves out eventually. But the Chargers have many hopes thrown into sophomores and a free-agent arrival, so any time they’re not working together in camp registers as notable.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
3 Chargers who could make the 2025 Pro Bowl
AFC West coaches power rankings: Does Jim Harbaugh grab top spot?
Chargers announce 2025 uniform schedule: When will they debut new alternate?
Chargers training camp features a quiet breakout on Justin Herbert's offensive line
NFL analyst believes Tre Harris will help Chargers offense in one particular area
Chargers' unexpected CB tagged most improved player during training camp