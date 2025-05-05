Charger Report

NFL analyst raves about Chargers' 9-pick draft class

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to receive praise for their work in the 2025 NFL Draft. One NFL analyst raves about the Chargers' 9-pick draft class.

Tyler Reed

The Los Angeles Chargers logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
The Los Angeles Chargers logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers and the fans will get their first look at the 2025 NFL Draft class when rookie camp starts on May 9th.

The franchise is bringing in a big draft class as they made nine selections throughout draft weekend. Fans are eager to get their first looks at the new additions, and so are some in the media.

Many around the league believe the team nailed the 2025 draft and are excited about the future of the franchise.

During a spot on 'Up & Adams', ESPN NFL analyst Benjamin Solak continued to rave about how the Chargers attacked the draft.

Solak believes that every pick the Chargers made was a certified winner, mentioning that the first round selection of running back Omarion Hampton was the perfect choice.

Hampton dominated the ACC the last two seasons, leading the conference in rushing attempts and rushing yards for two straight seasons.

It also helps that the Chargers added the 2024 SEC Defensive Player of the Year in former South Carolina edge rusher Kyle Kennard.

Don't forget, the Chargers also added two wide receivers in Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The future is looking awfully bright for head coach Jim Harbaugh and his squad. At least that is the current general consensus.

Melvin Gordo
Former Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon announces the team’s selection with the 86th overall pick during the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

