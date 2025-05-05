NFL analyst raves about Chargers' 9-pick draft class
The Los Angeles Chargers and the fans will get their first look at the 2025 NFL Draft class when rookie camp starts on May 9th.
The franchise is bringing in a big draft class as they made nine selections throughout draft weekend. Fans are eager to get their first looks at the new additions, and so are some in the media.
RELATED: Chargers linked to intriguing WR trade with Cowboys
Many around the league believe the team nailed the 2025 draft and are excited about the future of the franchise.
During a spot on 'Up & Adams', ESPN NFL analyst Benjamin Solak continued to rave about how the Chargers attacked the draft.
Solak believes that every pick the Chargers made was a certified winner, mentioning that the first round selection of running back Omarion Hampton was the perfect choice.
Hampton dominated the ACC the last two seasons, leading the conference in rushing attempts and rushing yards for two straight seasons.
RELATED: Chargers make the obvious contract choice on Zion Johnson and what it means
It also helps that the Chargers added the 2024 SEC Defensive Player of the Year in former South Carolina edge rusher Kyle Kennard.
Don't forget, the Chargers also added two wide receivers in Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The future is looking awfully bright for head coach Jim Harbaugh and his squad. At least that is the current general consensus.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers crowned winner of 2025 NFL Draft
John Harbaugh texted Jim Harbaugh after Chargers' Omarion Hampton pick
Chargers (and Raiders, Broncos) get awful draft grades compared to Chiefs using new analytical model
Chargers gain ground as Chiefs named AFC West biggest loser this offseason
Proposed Cowboys signing adds projected $45 million Chargers free agent