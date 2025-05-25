Chargers draft pick mistakenly given Rams hat in behind-the-scenes draft footage
Los Angeles Chargers rookie wideout Tre Harris is one of the most-hyped elements of the offense around quarterback Justin Herbert in 2025.
Harris, briefly, though, had a Los Angeles Rams hat during the draft itself.
In a video documenting behind-the-scenes footage of Harris’ experience getting drafted, there are just a few seconds featuring Harris with a Rams hat (around the 6:35 mark) after someone handed him the wrong team’s attire before the big announcement.
Fair play to whoever gave him the hat, though – both teams have blue colors and reside in Los Angeles. Maybe there’s even some background we aren’t privy to, such as the Rams getting involved with him in some fashion during the process, however unlikely that seems.
As a whole, it’s just a fun little note around Harris as he gets to work with Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers.
It’s no wonder Harris is such a hype point for the team, either. He had huge upside as a prospect and has been talked about as a steal by Chargers brass. The former Ole Miss star happens to be the team’s biggest move at its biggest position of need, too.
The whole video is worth a watch for Chargers fans, to say the least:
