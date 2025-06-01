Former Chargers draft pick is now one of NFL’s top remaining free agents
The Los Angeles Chargers don’t figure to get too active in NFL free agency between now and the official start of training camp this summer.
But notably, one of their former draft picks now sits near the top of the open market.
Kyzir White, a Chargers fourth-round pick in 2018, just earned the honor by being named the best player left standing at his position by Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport:
“For starters, experience. White has been a full-time starter inside in three of the past four seasons, including experience wearing the "green dot" helmet communicator and directing traffic defensively.
He has also been productive. In three of the past four years, White has eclipsed 100 total tackles. He has also been good for the occasional big play, registering 7.5 sacks and six career interceptions.”
RELATED: Chargers blockbuster trade proposal adds $90 million running mate for Ladd McConkey
RELATED: Are Chargers one of the teams calling about trade for former top-five pick?
White has certainly been an interesting case over the last few years, as the veteran off-ball linebacker has been productive while bouncing across a few different teams. That includes 2021, when he paced the Chargers with 144 tackles.
The Chargers have since moved on and head into training camp awaiting breakouts from Daiyan Henley and Junior Colson after bringing back steady veteran leader Denzel Perryman.
It’s hard to say whether this new Chargers regime that didn’t draft White would have any interest. But the later into the summer we get, the more we can potentially point to it making sense as a cheaper, depth-enriching signing.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' free-agency idea to help Justin Herbert will have fans split
Chargers' breakout player slighted by PFF in latest rankings
Chargers' hyped rookie Tre Harris talks Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert and more
Chargers great Keenan Allen suggested as fit for NFC contender
Jim Harbaugh told this top-10 tackle that the Chargers were taking him in 2024
Chargers' Quentin Johnston ignores noise, puts up fun highlight with Justin Herbert