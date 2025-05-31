Chargers' Quentin Johnston ignores noise, puts up fun highlight with Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston has kept his head down and worked this offseason despite all the buzz around his name.
Johnston, the former first-round pick, had to sit and listen to outsiders and fans speculate that he’s on the hot seat while playing one of the “worst” positions on the Chargers’ depth chart.
But Johnston has popped up in workout footage sporadically this offseason while the Chargers were busy adding Mike Williams in free agency and drafting super-hyped rookie Tre Harris in the second round.
RELATED: Chargers rookie already under massive pressure, and it seems unfair
The result? Johnston showed up to OTAs looking good and, in a notable highlight shared by the Chargers, even caught a deep pass from Justin Herbert away from his body:
RELATED: Rashawn Slater-Chargers contract standoff gets notable take from former agent
Drop issues and a perceived limited route tree hurt Johnston over his first two years as a pro, as he’s brought in just 93 of his 158 targets. Even so, he enjoyed career-highs of 711 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
Entering the third year of a contract that could keep him under wraps through 2027 if the Chargers pick up his fifth-year option, the 24-year-old Johnston certainly has the potential to exceed expectations and keep the likes of Williams off the field as he reaches for some of that upside.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers move up for NFL draft bust named Los Angeles' worst trade of last 10 years
Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton already getting ranked over teammate Najee Harris
One specific Omarion Hampton highlight from OTAs has Chargers fans thrilled
Chargers' shocking $100M+ in 2026 cap space highlighted in next year's projections
Chargers' potential superstar reveals how Khalil Mack has impacted his career