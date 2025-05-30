Chargers' free-agency idea to help Justin Herbert will have fans split
The Los Angeles Chargers not doing enough to address the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert is a narrative that continues to emerge among fans and general onlookers.
Much of it stems from head coach Jim Harbaugh repeatedly signaling that both Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson could return as starters in 2025, leaving Mekhi Becton as the only major change to the interior.
That’s obviously not ideal, so Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated has floated the Chargers as the best fit for free agent Brandon Scherff:
“The Chargers prioritized adding more weapons for Justin Herbert in the draft. By doing that, they neglected the remaining holes on the interior of the offensive line. Los Angeles has a strong trio with newcomer right guard Mekhi Becton and bookend tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. However, the team needs a left guard, especially if Zion Johnson moves to center to replace Bradley Bozeman. Scherff, who’s entering his age-34 season, is more than capable of filling in at guard for one season. The 10-year veteran has 140 career starts and never missed a game in his three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.”
Scherff is one of the top remaining names on the open market. But it’s hard to say if the Chargers would have an interest, considering he’s 33 years old and there was speculation as to whether he wanted to keep playing at all.
It’s also worth noting that Scherff lined up at right guard, which is where Becton projects to play next to Joe Alt next season.
Despite some of the holes we can poke in the idea, the Chargers are a contender who might appeal to a veteran like Scherff. And any help would be welcome help after the team seemed to do less than needed to address the interior offensive line this offseason.
