Jim Harbaugh told this top-10 tackle that the Chargers were taking him in 2024
The Los Angeles Chargers struck gold with their 2024 draft class, boasting one of the best groups of newcomers in the league last season. It all started at the No. 5 overall pick, when the Bolts selected Joe Alt to be their right tackle of the future opposite of Rashawn Slater.
The Chargers got it right with Alt, who was solid in his first year with the team. It seems though that they weren't expecting Alt to be available at No.5 last year. Current Tennessee Titans tackle J.C. Latham revealed on an episode of Bussin With the Boys that Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh said the Chargers would select him.
"When I met with the Chargers, Harbaugh said we're taking you. Harbaugh said we're taking you. You're our guy and we want you at right tackle...As soon as I left, Mel Kiper tweeted out that the Chargers said they are taking Latham at five. When the fifth pick came up, I'm in the green room and 30 cameras came right in front of me. Right in front of my face. Phone is in my lap. And then I realized that this was going to happen, and then they pick Joe Alt."
Stories such as these are revealed all the time, as players are promised to be chosen by one team but then, eventually, aren't. While Latham is a solid tackle in his own right, the Chargers made the right choice by going with Alt.
