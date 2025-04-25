Los Angeles Chargers updated 2025 NFL mock draft after first round
The Los Angeles Chargers made a surprise pick in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft. Most predictions had them targeting a tight end, wide receiver, or defensive end.
They went in a completely different direction, taking North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton at No. 22. Hampton is an excellent fit, who will be their long-term back.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers grades for first rounder Omarion Hampton leave questions
Now heading into Friday night, the Chargers have nine more selections. Let's dive in and see how this draft could play out for them.
Note: This draft was completed using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator.
Round 2, Pick 55: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
At No. 55, the Chargers go with UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo. An ascending prospect who moved from a traditional linebacker role to the EDGE, Oladejo flashed elite traits. Landing in L.A. will be a win for him since he can learn from Khalil Mack as a rookie, with his eye on being the starter in 2026.
Round 3, Pick 86: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
Harold Fannin Jr. doesn't fit the typical mold of a Jim Harbaugh tight end, but his talent as a pass-catcher is too impressive to ignore at this spot. He hauled in 117 passes for 1,555 yards with 10 touchdowns in his senior season. He will give Justin Herbert a safety net at the position, but will have to improve his blocking to reach his full potential.
Round 4, Pick 125: Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State
The center position is often overlooked, and Seth McLaughlin is coming off a torn Achilles. That's why the Chargers get him in Round 4, which will prove to be a steal as long as he's healthy.
Round 5, Pick 158: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
In Round 5, the Chargers find a replacement for Poona Ford, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason. Their selection here is Oregon's Jamaree Caldwell, a 6-foot-2, 332-pound nose tackle.
MORE: Did Chargers get it right with Omarion Hampton over Matthew Golden?
He's a two-down player who can stuff the run, which is why he's still on the board this late.
Round 6, Pick 181: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
Jack Kiser isn't the most athletic linebacker, but he has excellent awareness. His floor is a decent backup who excels on special teams, but don't be surprised if he becomes a starter at some point.
Round 6, Pick 199: Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers
A massive 6-foot-8, 342-pounder, Hollin Pierce has all the power you need at tackle. His movement isn't where it needs to be, but he could be a solid depth piece.
Round 6, Pick 209: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
Kaden Prather hasn't gotten much love in the draft, but the 6-foot-3, 204-pound wideout was productive for Maryland. In two seasons, he gave them 98 receptions for 1,290 yards and nine touchdowns. He offers some much-needed size on the boundary, and could help protect them if the return of Mike Williams doesn't work out.
Round 6, Pick 214: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech
L.A. doubles up on running backs by taking a flier on Tahj Brooks late in Round 6. Brooks carried the ball a lot for Texas Tech, and he's a bruiser. That could shorten his time in the NFL but as a No. 3 back, the Chargers could do much worse.
Round 7, Pick 256: Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland
Dante Trader Jr. is an overlooked prospect, perhaps due to his size. He's capable of playing deep coverage, but has also lined up in the slot. His versatility could help him find his way to the 53-man roster.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' GM Joe Hortiz reveals favorite part of preparing for the NFL draft
Los Angeles Chargers' new addition predicts big plays with Justin Herbert reunion
Chargers receive passing grade despite not addressing greatest need with Omarion Hampton
Chargers first round selection Omarion Hampton's elite college highlights
Chargers drafting Omarion Hampton has Skip Bayless firing warning shot at Chiefs, Andy Reid