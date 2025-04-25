Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers updated 2025 NFL mock draft after first round

The Los Angeles Chargers fill two needs during the second night of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bowling Green Falcons TE Harold Fannin Jr makes a touchdown catch against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Bowling Green Falcons TE Harold Fannin Jr makes a touchdown catch against the Penn State Nittany Lions. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers made a surprise pick in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft. Most predictions had them targeting a tight end, wide receiver, or defensive end.

They went in a completely different direction, taking North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton at No. 22. Hampton is an excellent fit, who will be their long-term back.

Now heading into Friday night, the Chargers have nine more selections. Let's dive in and see how this draft could play out for them.

Note: This draft was completed using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator.

Round 2, Pick 55: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

National team EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo of UCLA runs through a drill during Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
National team EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo of UCLA runs through a drill during Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

At No. 55, the Chargers go with UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo. An ascending prospect who moved from a traditional linebacker role to the EDGE, Oladejo flashed elite traits. Landing in L.A. will be a win for him since he can learn from Khalil Mack as a rookie, with his eye on being the starter in 2026.

Round 3, Pick 86: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harold Fannin Jr. doesn't fit the typical mold of a Jim Harbaugh tight end, but his talent as a pass-catcher is too impressive to ignore at this spot. He hauled in 117 passes for 1,555 yards with 10 touchdowns in his senior season. He will give Justin Herbert a safety net at the position, but will have to improve his blocking to reach his full potential.

Round 4, Pick 125: Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State

Ohio State University offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine.
Ohio State University offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The center position is often overlooked, and Seth McLaughlin is coming off a torn Achilles. That's why the Chargers get him in Round 4, which will prove to be a steal as long as he's healthy.

Round 5, Pick 158: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon

Oregon Ducks DT Jamaree Caldwell chases after Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles.
Oregon Ducks DT Jamaree Caldwell chases after Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In Round 5, the Chargers find a replacement for Poona Ford, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason. Their selection here is Oregon's Jamaree Caldwell, a 6-foot-2, 332-pound nose tackle.

He's a two-down player who can stuff the run, which is why he's still on the board this late.

Round 6, Pick 181: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

Linebacker Jack Kiser runs the 40-yard dash during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at the Irish Athletic Center.
Linebacker Jack Kiser runs the 40-yard dash during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at the Irish Athletic Center. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jack Kiser isn't the most athletic linebacker, but he has excellent awareness. His floor is a decent backup who excels on special teams, but don't be surprised if he becomes a starter at some point.

Round 6, Pick 199: Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Hollin Pierce against the Kansas State Wildcats.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Hollin Pierce against the Kansas State Wildcats. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A massive 6-foot-8, 342-pounder, Hollin Pierce has all the power you need at tackle. His movement isn't where it needs to be, but he could be a solid depth piece.

Round 6, Pick 209: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

Maryland WR Kaden Prather during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Maryland WR Kaden Prather during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kaden Prather hasn't gotten much love in the draft, but the 6-foot-3, 204-pound wideout was productive for Maryland. In two seasons, he gave them 98 receptions for 1,290 yards and nine touchdowns. He offers some much-needed size on the boundary, and could help protect them if the return of Mike Williams doesn't work out.

Round 6, Pick 214: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks rushes against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks rushes against the West Virginia Mountaineers. / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

L.A. doubles up on running backs by taking a flier on Tahj Brooks late in Round 6. Brooks carried the ball a lot for Texas Tech, and he's a bruiser. That could shorten his time in the NFL but as a No. 3 back, the Chargers could do much worse.

Round 7, Pick 256: Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland

Maryland defensive back Dante Trader during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Maryland defensive back Dante Trader during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

Dante Trader Jr. is an overlooked prospect, perhaps due to his size. He's capable of playing deep coverage, but has also lined up in the slot. His versatility could help him find his way to the 53-man roster.

