Chargers vs. Falcons, NFL Week 13: Betting odds and preview
The Los Angeles Chargers missed their opportunity at a statement win in Week 12 after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. However, the NFL is a fast-moving machine, and the focus is now on a Week 13 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Chargers have a great chance to improve their postseason chances against the Falcons and may even be favored to get their eighth win of the season.
Expect A Close One
Spread: -1.5 LAC
O/U: 47.5
ML: -125 LAC
According to ESPN BET, the Chargers are slight favorites over the Falcons on Sunday. Both teams are coming off losses, but expect fireworks, as both teams are capable of scoring quickly.
Dictating The Season
This game could make or break the season for both teams. The Chargers defense will have to return to its old ways, as Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is fifth in the league in passing yards with 2,807. However, in his last two games, Cousins has thrown two interceptions and no touchdown passes.
On the flip side, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been perfect at protecting the football in the last five games. Herbert has thrown zero interceptions in that time frame, but the loss to Baltimore proved that the team still needs their weapons to show up for their quarterback.
Winning the turnover battle could be the key to winning this game.
