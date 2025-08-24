Chargers' final 53-man roster projection: 6 hardest cuts to make
The preseason is officially over for the Los Angeles Chargers, who had an extra game thrown into the mix this year as they played in the 'Hall of Fame' game back in July. Four games to evaluate talent ahead of Week 1, the Chargers have a good problem on their hands. They will have to let go of some valuable talent due to the deep depth of their roster.
The NFL roster cut deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, meaning teams will need to have their rosters down to 53 players by then. The Chargers will have some tough decisions over the next 48 hours. Here's some of the hardest cuts we project the Bolts to make.
QB Taylor Heinicke
This one may come as a surprise, as Heinicke was the Chargers' backup in 2024. However, the emergence of Trey Lance is something that can't be understated. Lance outplayed Heinicke this preseason and have rookie UDFA DJ Uiagalelei showing promise as well.
It wouldn't be a move due to money, but Heinicke's $2.5 million cap number for 2025 is slightly higher than Lance's $2.045 million.
RB Jaret Patterson
Patterson unfortunately failed to stand out in a crowded Chargers' RB room. Following the signings of veterans Najee Harris and Nyheim Hines, along with the selection of Omarion Hampton in the first round, carries became extremely limited for the bottom of the depth chart. It was always an uphill battle for Patterson. He had just two yards on three carries this preseason.
WR Brenden Rice
The Chargers' receiver room has had some real standouts this summer. Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith made it known that they're clearly going to be involved heavily as rookies. The Bolts also brought back veteran Keenan Allen to give Justin Herbert another dynamic weapon alongside Ladd McConkey.
Rice, the Chargers' seventh-round pick from 2024, just won't be able to crack their last receiver spot unfortunately. He ended the preseason with three catches for 32 yards.
TE Tucker Fisk
An overlooked improved area of the Chargers' roster has been in the tight end room. The team brought in veteran Tyler Conklin, while also drafting Oronde Gadsden II in the fifth-round. Gadsden has stood out since he arrived. The Chargers also still have Will Dissly, their leading receiver at the position last year.
Fisk is going to be the odd man out in this scenario. He had one catch for 19 yards this preseason.
LB Marlowe Wax
Wax earned praise from the Chargers' biggest stars on defense. He's just unfortunately part of an extremely crowded linebacker room. Wax had 18 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the preseason. It would be a miracle if the Chargers were able to add him to the practice squad, as Wax put out plenty of solid tape for other teams to see.
CB Deane Leonard
Leonard, the Chargers' seventh-round pick from 2022, is going to be victim of a youth movement in the secondary. Leonard isn't old by any means, but the emergence of players such as Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still, along with the signings of Donte Jackson and Benjamin St-Juste don't help Leonard's case.
