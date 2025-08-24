Chargers who might've played themselves onto final roster in preseason finale vs. 49ers
The Los Angeles Chargers have closed the book on the preseason with their finale matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
Now, it is time for one of the most uncomfortable parts of the season: Roster cuts. It's never an easy job; however, getting the roster down to 53 players is a must.
There will be plenty of decisions made by the coaching staff and front office that will have fans talking. But here are three players that might've possibly played themselves into a roster spot.
Marlowe Wax
UDFA linebacker Marlowe Wax has had an impressive training camp. In the final audition of his first preseason, Wax had a highlight sack in the first half vs. the 49ers. Don't be surprised to see Wax as one of the 53 players in Week 1.
Nikko Reed
There may have not been a more impressive preseason by a Chargers rookie than by UDFA cornerback Nikko Reed.
Reed continues to impress each time he steps on the field, and that could possibly earn him his ultimate dream.
Branson Taylor
The season-ending injury to Rashawn Slater has caused the Chargers to move Trey Pipkins into the starting role.
That means a potential swing tackle position is available, and 2025 sixth-round pick Branson Taylor could be that player. Taylor will be a highly debated name when the talk of cuts begins.
