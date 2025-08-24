Charger Report

Chargers who might've played themselves onto final roster in preseason finale vs. 49ers

Roster cuts are the worst part of the business. Here are a few Los Angeles Chargers players who might avoid the dreaded cuts.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Marlowe Wax (during organized team activities at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Marlowe Wax (during organized team activities at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have closed the book on the preseason with their finale matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, it is time for one of the most uncomfortable parts of the season: Roster cuts. It's never an easy job; however, getting the roster down to 53 players is a must.

There will be plenty of decisions made by the coaching staff and front office that will have fans talking. But here are three players that might've possibly played themselves into a roster spot.

Marlowe Wax

UDFA linebacker Marlowe Wax has had an impressive training camp. In the final audition of his first preseason, Wax had a highlight sack in the first half vs. the 49ers. Don't be surprised to see Wax as one of the 53 players in Week 1.

Nikko Reed

There may have not been a more impressive preseason by a Chargers rookie than by UDFA cornerback Nikko Reed.

Reed continues to impress each time he steps on the field, and that could possibly earn him his ultimate dream.

Branson Taylor

The season-ending injury to Rashawn Slater has caused the Chargers to move Trey Pipkins into the starting role.

That means a potential swing tackle position is available, and 2025 sixth-round pick Branson Taylor could be that player. Taylor will be a highly debated name when the talk of cuts begins.

Los Angeles Chargers guards Branson Taylor and Nash Jones participate in blocking drills.
Los Angeles Chargers guards Branson Taylor and Nash Jones participate in blocking drills. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

