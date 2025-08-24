What Trey Lance said following Chargers loss to 49ers in preseason finale
The Los Angeles Chargers wrapped up their 2025 preseason with a loss against the San Francisco 49ers.
Trey Lance was the starter for Los Angeles, allowing him to go up against the team that traded up to take him at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Lance was the starter in his second season, but an injury opened the door for Brock Purdy, who took the job and never looked back.
Lance is still trying to find his footing following two years with the Dallas Cowboys and has performed well in the preseason for the Chargers. On Saturday, he wasn't at his best and said as much after the game. Lance wished his team had gotten the win, but still said it was fun seeing his former teammates.
“I wish we could have got more going on offense and come out with a win, but it was fun,” Lance said via Jerry McDonald of Mercury News. “I tried to approach it like any other game. It was fun to compete with these guys.”
Lance was 5-of-8 for 38 yards and had no rushing yards for the first time this preseason. Despite the subpar performance, Lance could be the team's QB2 ahead of Taylor Heinicke. That's a testament to his progression, which he attributes to the way he's coached by Jim Harbaugh.
“He played the position for a long time. So I think just the way he communicates with us is different than what I’ve been around, in Dallas especially,” Lance said. “But every place is different. Every head coach is different. Every organization is run differently. This being my third one now. I feel like I’ve learned a lot about how different it is other places."
“I’m a firm believer everything works out how it’s supposed to. It’s just how the plan was and how it was written for me.”
Los Angeles will have to trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday, August 26 at 1:00 p.m. PT. We'll know for sure where Lance stands when cuts are announced, but he's done all he can to prove he deserves a spot.
