Is Chargers' Trey Lance next after Vikings-Eagles QB trade before final cuts?
The Los Angeles Chargers gave Trey Lance multiple opportunities to prove himself this preseason, and he performed well.
Lance completed 56.1 percent of his attempts for 334 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also showed off his mobility, running for 81 yards and a touchdown.
RELATED: Chargers' final 53-man roster projection: 6 hardest cuts to make
While he played well, he's still not guaranteed a spot on the Chargers' 53-man roster. With veteran Taylor Heinicke on the team as well, they could decide to see if Lance has any value on the trade market.
Teams are beginning to make calls, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings making a move on Sunday. Minnesota sent Sam Howell to the Eagles for draft capital.
Los Angeles could reach out to a quarterback-needy team, perhaps such as the Las Vegas Raiders who recently lost Aidan O'Connell to an injury.
Lance isn't likely to net a big return, so the key to making a deal is their feelings on Heinicke. If he's going to beat out Lance anyway, making a move could be the right call. However, if Lance is the clear frontrunner for the job, a late-round pick wouldn't be worth it.
