Predicting 30-plus Chargers cuts ahead of final roster deadline
Jim Harbaugh’s next roster churn for the Los Angeles Chargers could decide much about how his era as head coach unfolds.
In our Chargers final 53-man roster projections, Harbaugh and the Chargers make some tough calls, including cutting some fan favorites, going light at some surprise positions and other notables.
Here’s a quick look at the 30-plus players cut in final roster projections, which should give fans some idea of cut candidates ahead of the real thing.
Chargers roster cuts projections
- QB Taylor Heinicke
- QB DJ Uiagalelei
- RB Jaret Patterson
- RB Nyheim Miller-Hines
- WR Jalen Reagor
- WR Jaylen Johnson
- WR Brenden Rice
- WR Derius Davis
- WR Dalevon Campbell
- WR JaQuae Jackson
- TE Tucker Fisk
- TE Stevo Klotz
- TE Thomas Yassmin
- OL Nash Jones
- OLJosh Kaltenberger
- OL Karsen Barnhart
- OL Corey Stewart
- OL Ryan Nelson
- DL Christopher Hinton
- DL TeRah Edwards
- DL Nesta Jade Silvera
- EDGE Tre’Mon Morris-Brash
- EDGE Kylan Guidry
- EDGE Garmon Randolph
- LB Kana’i Mauga
- LB Marlowe Wax
- LB Emany Johnson
- S Kendall Williamson
- S Jaylen Jones
- S R.J. Mickens
- CB Deane Leonard
- CB Ja’Sir Taylor
- CB Trikweze Bridges
- CB Myles Purchase
- CB Nehemiah Shelton
- CB Harrison Hand
It’s another massive roster churn for Harbaugh and Co. in the second year of an overhaul to better suit their vision.
But if nothing else, it shows that the practice squad should be absolutely loaded with talent across all positions. Candidates include quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, multiple wideouts and tight ends and preseason stars like linebacker Marlowe Wax and defensive back R.J. Mickens, to name a few.
