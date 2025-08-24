Chargers final roster: Surprising cut candidates on LA's 53-man depth chart decisions
The Los Angeles Chargers won’t have an easy time cutting down to the final 53-man roster by the deadline in a few days.
Those Chargers just wrapped up a fourth preseason game and got some major performances from unexpected places.
As always, Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz will need to strike a tough balance between contending now and the long-term rebuilding plan. Here’s a look at a few surprise cuts they could make while doing that.
WR Derius Davis
Davis has shown some major promise over the years and can help on multiple units. But the Chargers need to have an eye on the future, too, and that could mean making sure an undrafted player like Luke Grimm or Dalevon Campbell doesn’t leave or even get poached from their practice squad.
TE Will Dissly
How safe is Dissly? He signed a three-year deal worth $14 million and responded with 481 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers went out and signed Tyler Conklin and drafted Oronde Gadsden. Now that Dissly is 29 years old, perhaps they look to go younger, keeping a Tucker Fisk or UDFA like Stevo Klotz.
RELATED: Chargers' final 53-man roster projection before final cuts
RB Raheim Sanders
Sanders is a fan favorite and had some good preseason showings, sure. But if Najee Harris is on the roster to start the year, Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins will take up the other spots. Will they go out of their way to keep a fourth or fifth who happens to be an UDFA?
RELATED: Did Trey Lance play himself into a potential trade with his preseason performance?
LB Junior Colson
If Colson is healthy enough for the final roster, is he a lock? That Denzel Perryman, Daiyan Henley, Troy Dye and even Del'Shawn Phillips core is looking tough to crack. And now undrafted free agent Marlowe Wax looks like a can’t-cut prospect. We hear often about Colson’s upside, but is it worth keeping extra or letting one of these other guys go?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers GM Joe Hortiz provides update on Najee Harris' availability for Week 1
Chargers' rookie Oronde Gadsden II makes push for more playing time with TD vs. 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers free agent made one of NFL's first cuts
NFL fines Rams player for hit that injured Chargers WR Quentin Johnston
Los Angeles Chargers' top trade candidates ahead of final cuts