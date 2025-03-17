Chargers fan favorite free agent predicted to land with heated rival
The Los Angeles Chargers added Najee Harris to the backfield as one of their big free-agency splashes on the open market, seemingly ending any idea of a J.K. Dobbins return.
Barring a shockingly barren market for Dobbins, that seems cemented—so now the conversation shifts to where else in the NFL he might end up.
As it turns out, two of the Chargers’ direct AFC West rivals might be fits that make sense.
So argues Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, who lists Dobbins’ best fits as the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders:
“The Raiders would also be a good fit for Dobbins. Pete Carroll loves to field a strong rushing attack, and Dobbins would be a great complement to fast free-agent addition Raheem Mostert.”
Dobbins wouldn’t be a fun back for the Chargers defense to need to stop twice a year. He proved that much over 13 games last season, averaging 4.6 yards per carry with nine touchdowns along the way.
Then again, there’s a familiarity there for Jesse Minter’s defense after lining up against Dobbins all season while he forced his way into the Comeback Player of the Year discussion.
Still just 26 years old, if he can stay healthy, Dobbins figures to make his next team quite happy. For the Chargers, it’s worth wondering if it won’t be a direct division rival, though.
