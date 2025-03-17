Charger Report

Chargers fan favorite free agent predicted to land with heated rival

Chris Roling

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers added Najee Harris to the backfield as one of their big free-agency splashes on the open market, seemingly ending any idea of a J.K. Dobbins return.

Barring a shockingly barren market for Dobbins, that seems cemented—so now the conversation shifts to where else in the NFL he might end up. 

As it turns out, two of the Chargers’ direct AFC West rivals might be fits that make sense. 

So argues Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, who lists Dobbins’ best fits as the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders: 

“The Raiders would also be a good fit for Dobbins. Pete Carroll loves to field a strong rushing attack, and Dobbins would be a great complement to fast free-agent addition Raheem Mostert.”


RELATED: Chargers’ Mekhi Becton signing could lead to big-name cut after all

Dobbins wouldn’t be a fun back for the Chargers defense to need to stop twice a year. He proved that much over 13 games last season, averaging 4.6 yards per carry with nine touchdowns along the way. 

Then again, there’s a familiarity there for Jesse Minter’s defense after lining up against Dobbins all season while he forced his way into the Comeback Player of the Year discussion. 

Still just 26 years old, if he can stay healthy, Dobbins figures to make his next team quite happy. For the Chargers, it’s worth wondering if it won’t be a direct division rival, though.

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers sign Mekhi Becton: What it means for free agency, draft plans

Najee Harris looks to follow in cleat marks of Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry

Jameis Winston to the Chargers isn’t happening, it seems

Chargers’ Najee Harris appears to take parting shot at Steelers

While Chargers win free agency, Justin Herbert locked in on surprising hobby

Chargers' Mike Williams has hilarious response on mentoring Ladd McConkey

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News