Chargers’ Mekhi Becton signing could lead to big-name cut after all
The Los Angeles Chargers made the most Jim Harbaugh move possible on Friday night by securing one of NFL free agency’s top guards with Mekhi Becton.
In the wake of locking down the former top-11 pick on a two-year deal, the Chargers could look to make a big cut for huge cap savings, too.
Now that Becton has arrived to lock down that right guard spot, veteran Trey Pipkins III could be on the way out the door. He made every projected cut list possible this offseason because the team moving on from him would generate $6.75 million in savings.
Instead, while other cut candidates like Joey Bosa were shown the door, the Chargers kept Pipkins on the roster because they didn’t have much else going on for the interior of the line on the depth chart. They brought back Bradley Bozeman at center and even plan to shift guard Zion Johnson to that spot, too.
Pipkins struggled mightily at guard last year, ranking 86th out of 135 at the position at PFF. He had exclusively played right tackle before the arrival of Joe Alt kicked him inside and the Chargers could always look to retain him as versatile depth now.
But at his current price point, Pipkins would be a costly backup unless Harbaugh and Co. plan for yet another position change. The Chargers aren’t hurting for cap space, but the new regime hasn’t been keen to up and waste big chunks of it in such a manner, either.
