Chargers, fans catch shade amid negative reaction to Brazil game vs. Chiefs rumors
The Los Angeles Chargers have been earmarked for the Week 1 Friday night game in Brazil for a while now and past rumblings have consistently reported that the Kansas City Chiefs would be the opponent for Jim Harbaugh and Co. overseas.
More rumblings emerged on that front over the weekend, which earned some general fan backlash once again. After all, the move robs the Chargers and their fans of a home game in 2025.
While reporting on the latest rumors about Chargers vs. Chiefs in Brazil, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote the following:
“It’s an unusual choice, given that it robs the Chargers of home-field advantage for one of their three home games against division foes. The fact there’s a good chance Chiefs fans would have outnumbered Chargers fans in a game that would have been played at SoFi Stadium takes away some of the sting.”
True or not, there’s a borderline unnecessary shot in there, especially when Chargers fans in LA know all too well that things have been much better in the attendance department in recent years.
Either way, the overall negative reaction to the Chargers getting the short end of a stick here remains. And it creates a new problem for all 32 teams—it suddenly feels like divisional games are up for sacrifice to international games, too, which puts teams giving up their home game in rivalry affairs at a major disadvantage on that year’s schedule.
This year, that team taking the brunt of it is the Chargers. And to make matters worse, the fans have to endure little shots like the above, too.
