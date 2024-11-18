Chargers fans rejoice as 'Chargering' fades with win over Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers fans could exhale only in the final moments of Sunday night’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
For a second there, those Chargers appeared to be “Chargering” again after coughing up a 21-point lead to a scrappy team with its season on the line. There were turnovers, misfires from Justin Herbert and big mistakes on defense.
And then the luck turned.
Herbert hit a few big throws after some defensive stops and the Chargers moved to 7-3, made major headway in the NFL playoff standings and shed an old label.
Fans were happy, to say the least.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers get close look at possible Justin Herbert weapon Tee Higgins on SNF
Chargers host free agents on workouts before Week 11 vs. Bengals
Chargers lose breakout player to Vikings in free agent predictions
Chargers replace Bradley Bozeman in 2025 free agency projections