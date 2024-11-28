Denzel Perryman, Cam Hart injury updates: Latest Week 13 news on Chargers stars
The Los Angeles Chargers have a pair of notable defenders with unknown injury outlooks ahead of the Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Linebacker Denzel Perryman and rookie cornerback Cam Hart are two guys the team desperately needs on the field—but both remain question marks coming out of the loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Here’s a look at a list of running Perryman and Hart injury updates before kickoff on Sunday.
Perryman, Hart injury updates
Perryman didn’t practice on Wednesday due to his groin injury. An ankle injury that forced Hart to wear a boot held him out of practice on Wednesday, too.
The path so far…
Perryman missed last week’s loss to the Ravens, where his absence was sorely felt as Derrick Henry trampled the defense. So far, at least, updates haven’t exactly been encouraging. As for Hart, he was inactive against the Ravens and surprised onlookers by wearing a boot, which Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed was because he suffered a setback last Saturday.
What it means
More snaps for backup linebackers. That’s something the Falcons offense will exploit in the running game and likely even target through the air. Hart has been one of two breakout rookie corners for the defense, but the depth chart is now a mess. The team had just promoted Eli Apple to the active roster for help but shifted him to injured reserve this week.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers player swiped by Seahawks on waiver wire
Chargers urged to give rookie chance after J.K. Dobbins injury
Chargers should probably give DJ Chark a chance now
Former NFL QB loves way Chargers' Justin Herbert reacted to Quentin Johnston
Saints player who twisted Justin Herbert's ankle wins fine appeal