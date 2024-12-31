Chargers fans should be very interested in what happens next with Aaron Rodgers
The Los Angeles Chargers trading for New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson has been one of a few ideas floated this season as the team will undoubtedly seek upgrades at the position next offseason.
A word of advice for fans who want this to happen? Watch Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers, perhaps the most polarizing figure in sports, might be the key to what happens with Wilson. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, whether Rodgers returns for another season with the Jets could decide whether Wilson demands a trade.
It's not hard to see why, given the pretty public beef between the two well before Rodgers seemed to throw his weight around and get Davante Adams traded to the Jets, effectively demoting Wilson in the offense.
While Wilson leads the Jets in receiving with 1,000-plus yards and six scores, that might be a different story if Adams had suited up for more than 10 games in New York.
Either way, whether a new Jets regime builds around or pushes away Rodgers could mean a former first-round pick like Wilson becomes available. While a hypothetical trade would be costly, Wilson would obviously fix one of the Chargers’ biggest needs and create a dynamic tandem alongside Ladd McConkey for Justin Herbert.
