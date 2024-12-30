Chargers' 2025 schedule, list of opponents gets an update
The Los Angeles Chargers took care of business on Saturday, defeating the New England Patriots 40-7. Their victory earned them a spot in the playoffs, as well as second place in the AFC West with the Denver Broncos' loss later on that night.
With the Chargers set to finish in second place in their division, it means more of their opponents for 2025 have been revealed. According to the Chargers' website, their AFC East opponent for 2025 will be the Miami Dolphins, who will be the second place finisher in the division.
Now, 15 of the Chargers' 17 games have been revealed. Their home opponents will be: Kansas City, Las Vegas, Denver, Philadelphia, Washington, Houston and Indianapolis. They'll be on the road for: Kansas City, Las Vegas, Denver, New York Giants, Dallas, Jacksonville, Tennessee and Miami. The Chargers still need two more home opponents to be revealed, which will come from the AFC and NFC North.
