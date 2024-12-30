Charger Report

Chargers' 2025 schedule, list of opponents gets an update

The Chargers will be taking a trip to South Beach in 2025.

Andrew Parsaud

David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers took care of business on Saturday, defeating the New England Patriots 40-7. Their victory earned them a spot in the playoffs, as well as second place in the AFC West with the Denver Broncos' loss later on that night.

With the Chargers set to finish in second place in their division, it means more of their opponents for 2025 have been revealed. According to the Chargers' website, their AFC East opponent for 2025 will be the Miami Dolphins, who will be the second place finisher in the division.

Now, 15 of the Chargers' 17 games have been revealed. Their home opponents will be: Kansas City, Las Vegas, Denver, Philadelphia, Washington, Houston and Indianapolis. They'll be on the road for: Kansas City, Las Vegas, Denver, New York Giants, Dallas, Jacksonville, Tennessee and Miami. The Chargers still need two more home opponents to be revealed, which will come from the AFC and NFC North.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Patriots

Chargers' trade with Patriots is a robbery that just came to life on the field

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh cashes in with playoff berth

Chargers defender reveals his season is over after suffering injury

Chargers playoff standings, clinching scenarios update

How Jim Harbaugh fixed Justin Herbert

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Andrew Parsaud is currently attending Penn State, where he is studying digital journalism and media. He is an avid follower of the major New York sports teams.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News