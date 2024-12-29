Jim Harbaugh stands alone in NFL history after urging Chargers to playoffs
The Los Angeles Chargers are heading back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022, hoping to have a better outcome than the last. In their first year under Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have eclipsed double-digit wins and secured a second-place finish in the AFC West.
Harbaugh took over a 5-12 Chargers team that didn't have any identity heading into 2024. They do now, proving to be resilient all season in the face of adversity. Harbaugh became the only coach in NFL history to take over two different teams that had losing records the year prior and take them to the playoffs in his first year.
Harbaugh will do it this year with the Chargers, but he also did it in his first season as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners were 6-10 in 2010 before Harbaugh took control. He led them to a 13-3 record in 2011, good for first place in the NFC West and the first seed in the conference. Harbaugh's Niners would make an NFC Championship appearance, eventually losing to the New York Giants.
The Chargers are hoping they can capture some more Harbaugh-magic as the 2024 season isn't over yet.
