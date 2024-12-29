Chargers hailed for seeking culture over play-caller with Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers went into last offseason looking for a new leader. Brandon Staley's tenure was mostly forgettable, as Bolts fans couldn't wait for him to be replaced. The detail most worry about when searching for a new head coach is whether he can call plays.
The football side of things is a valid concern, as most teams want the 'next-best' offensive or defensive guru to lead their teams. It's worked for some, as those types of hires are made strictly to improve statistics. Then there are culture hires, where teams seek coaches who know how to turn an entire franchise around by who they are.
That's what the Chargers did when they hired Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh's track record of winning was enticing, but his ability to connect with his players on a deeper level is what the Chargers sought out most. 17 weeks into his first season at the helm, Harbaugh has the Chargers locked in as the sixth seed in the AFC and ready to take on whoever's thrown at them in the Wild Card round.
The Chargers used to be a team that would fold in the face of adversity. That's not the case with Harbaugh leading the way, as his tough-minded style of playing the game has translated well into his players. When the Chargers were coming off of an embarrasing 40-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago, their backs were to the wall and a playoff spot in jeopardy.
Harbaugh made sure his players were focused and ready to take care of business. They'd go on to win in comeback fashion against the rival Denver Broncos four days later, then demolishing the New England Patriots 40-7 on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot.
It's only year one, but the Chargers have to be ecstatic of what they've gotten from Harbaugh in such a short time.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Patriots
Chargers' trade with Patriots is a robbery that just came to life on the field
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh cashes in with playoff berth
Chargers defender reveals his season is over after suffering injury
Chargers playoff standings, clinching scenarios update