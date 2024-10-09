When will Chargers fans have to worry about Jesse Minter head coach hype?
The Los Angeles Chargers are in the first year of a rebuild with new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh knows how to win in the NFL, and he knows how to surround himself with an incredible coaching staff.
One of the coaches who joined Harbaugh in Los Angeles was Jesse Minter, his defensive coordinator last season at Michigan. The Chargers defense already looks like a different squad, as the team is ranked fifth in yards allowed per game this season at 285.
Unfortunately, as soon as a team begins to climb up the mountain, other teams are waiting to poach the players and coaches that make them successful. Minter's quick rise as a coordinator will have front offices around the league taking a closer look at the Chargers defensive coordinator at the end of the season.
RELATED: Chargers mock draft: Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter reunite with Michigan star
Having a bye week may put an asterisk on this, but the Chargers defense is first in points allowed this season, giving up just 50 points in their first four games. Chances are Minter will be around longer than a year. However, the NFL moves pretty fast; just ask Robert Saleh.
Could Minter be the next dubbed prodigy of the Harbaugh family coaching tree who becomes a head coach?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers should sign underrated free agent ASAP, says NFL analyst
With NFL distracted by Davante Adams, Chargers should trade for Amari Cooper
Jim Harbaugh's impact on Justin Herbert shows up big in Chargers power rankings
Chargers mock draft: Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter reunite with Michigan star
NFL Week 6 picks from analyst says Broncos will 'blast' Chargers